Maroon 5 star James Valentine has married his fiancee Alexis Novak.

The 44-year-old guitarist wed vintage clothing company founder Alexis in an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles with the rocker announcing the news on February 6 by sharing two pictures from their big day along with the caption: "We eloped".

One of the snaps showed the newly-weds embracing by the swimming pool in their back yard with Alexis wearing a long cream dress with a veil.

One of the guests appeared to be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's model wife Behati Prinsloo, who shared more pictures of the couple's wedding. One of the snaps shows the bride in a second wedding dress playing a basketball arcade game.

The newly-weds were flooded with messages of congratulations from their celebrity friends including his longtime pal John Mayer who left a comment on James' Instagram post, simply writing: "Congratulations," while One Republic's Ryan Tedder added: "CONGRAAAAATS BRUHHHH."

James and Alexis have been dating for at least five years and have been engaged for more than a year before they tied the knot. Back in August, the musician opened up about his love for her in a sweet message posted on Instagram to wish Alexis a Happy Birthday. He wrote: "I am so blessed to have you in my life. I love you."

The rocker - who joined the band in 2001 - is in for a busy year as Maroon 5 are preparing to kick off a Las Vegas residency.

They will start their shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Sin City on March 24.

The band will perform dates there in March, April and July before concluding the run in August.