Pink has banned her kids from having mobile phones and tablets.

The 42-year-old pop star is mum to daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six, with her husband Carey Hart and she's admitted she's a strict mum who won't allow the youngsters to have any communication devices because she's convinced they will have a better experience of childhood without them.

The 'So What' singer - real name Alecia Moore - told The Sun newspaper: "Willow says she is the only one in her class that doesn’t have a phone. And I said: 'Well, that doesn’t move my needle. I don’t bend to peer pressure'.

"We were camping and all the kids had iPads at breakfast. My kids looked at me with tears in their eyes, like, ‘Why can’t we have an iPad?’.

"But I knew they’d be the only two kids at the table that remembered this camping trip."

Pink also opened up about suffering from mum guilt whenever she's away from her kids - even though she spends the majority of her time with them - revealing she even feels bad if she goes out for an hour to work out.

She added: "I even feel guilty when I go and play tennis for an hour. I am with them all the time. And they expect me to be there all the time.

"When I go outside to grab the newspaper, they freak out. Or they follow me to the bathroom."

Pink and Carey have been married since 2006 and she says their relationship is still strong because they work hard at it.

She explained: "Getting out of bed in the morning, going to work, dropping your kids at school, being in a relationship requires a lot of trust ... "

She added of her marriage: "We still drive each other crazy and he still doesn’t know how to take the trash out. But we celebrated on our 17th anniversary and said, ‘Holy s***, who’d have thought it?’"