The Kinks' Dave Davies has taken on Twitter boss Elon Musk after the social media site started mislabelling the band's updates as "sensitive content".

The veteran rockers have been trying to promote their latest musical project on Twitter but their tweets have been blocked after bots seemingly took issue with the group's name and added warning messages to their posts - and guitarist Dave has now written a series of angry messages urging Musk to sort it out.

He wrote: "Dear @elonmusk would @twitter please stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks’. We are just trying to promote our Kinks music."

Dave later gave the tech billionaire a music history lesson, writing: "The Kinks are a brand name. We have been called the Kinks since 1963."

One of Dave's followers went on to point out the warning message was still appearing, writing: "By the way. Though they said the warning was removed on appeal … it's still there."

The tweet prompted another furious response from Dave, who wrote: "That’s impossible. The word robot should be banned. We got robots running our lives. At least I’m a Kink and not a f****** robot."

Another fan posted a plea to Musk using a reference to The Kinks' 1981 album 'Give the People What They Want', writing: "C'mon @elonmusk - Give The People What They Want!" and Dave replied: "Give the people what Elon Musk wants."

The band is currently trying to promote the upcoming release of 'The Journey - Part 1' - an anthology of their songs compiled to celebrate the band's 60th anniversary.

The album will be released on vinyl and on CD on March 24.