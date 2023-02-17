Lee Majors to star alongside Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy movie

2023/02/17 12:00 (GMT)

Lee Majors is to star alongside Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' movie.

The 83-year-old actor starred Colt Seavers in the 1980s action series about a Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a bounty hunter and couldn't turn down the chance to make an appearance in the upcoming film adaptation following a surprise phone call from director David Leitch as he admitted he is still having a "great time" in the industry almost 60 years after he first started out.

He said: "I’ve just filmed a movie called 'Gettysburg Christmas'. I’m looking forward to another film with the team behind 'Renegades' and, here’s an exclusive for you, yesterday I had a phone call from David Leitch who directed 'Deadpool' and 'John Wick'.

"I knew he was doing 'The Fall Guy' movie in Australia with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt but I was surprised by his call. He asked if I would appear in the movie and so I had to say yes!"

Lee - who was married to late Hollywood pin up icon Farrah Fawcett from 1973 until 1982 - is also known for his starring role as 'former astronaut, USAF Colonel Steve Austin in 1970s TV classic 'The Six Million Dollar Man' and went on to tease that a big screen adaptation of that could be in the works and explained he would definitely take up the chance to be in it.

He told The Daily Mirror newspaper: " I know Mark Wahlberg is trying to get 'The Six Billion Dollar Man' movie made, it has been put back several times, but if they asked me to take a role in that, sure, why not? I like Mark Wahlberg, he’s a good kid!"

