New 'Live' presenter Mark Consuelos is delighted he's found a way to "get paid" to listen to his wife Kelly Ripa.

The 'Riverdale' actor is set to replace Ryan Seacrest as co-host of the ABC daytime show and after sending his well-wishes to his friend, he joked it is a sign of how "great" the US is that he'll be earning money for working alongside his spouse, who has fronted the show for over 20 years.

Mark wrote on Instagram: "Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean.

"@kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can’t believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? (sic)"

Meanwhile, Ryan urged his successor to "remodel" his new dressing room while pledging to retain his close friendship with Kelly.

He wrote on his own Instagram account: "I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share. When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.

"I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig.

"I’ll be transitioning out of 'Live' this Spring to shoot the 21st season of 'American Idol' in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve', and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country.

"I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you.

"And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!(sic)"