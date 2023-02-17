Carlos Alcaraz likes to “experiment” with fashion “off the court”.

The youngest ever men’s tennis number one values “performance” above all else when it comes to his record-setting game but finds it “fun” to try new

The 19-year-old tennis player told GQ magazine: “When I’m on the court, performance is all that matters, so I try not to think too much about how I look. Off the court, I’m still experimenting. I try to keep it fairly simple, but it’s fun to try different things.”

Carlos admitted his “go-to” look is casual as he opts fot “jeans, paired with sneakers”.

He said: “It depends on the day ahead, but often it is based around my mood. Of course I spend a lot of time in sportswear. Outside of that, my go-to is a hoodie with jeans, paired with sneakers. I love sneakers! Of course no outfit would be complete without my Calvins and I’d say my favourite right now are the Calvin Klein 1996 trunks.”

The US Open championed labelled tennis icon as Roger Federer for being “pure elegance on court” and praised Ben Affleck’s array of trainer s.

Carlos said: “Roger Federer is pure elegance on court. And off of it… I would say Ben Affleck. I think he has a great collection of sneakers!

Carlos wants to “maintain” the streak he started in 2022 for this new year.

He said: Twenty twenty-two was an incredible year for me. I want to try and ensure that not much changes. If I can, I want to maintain my level on the court and of course continue to improve – both mentally and physically.”