Rihanna was given a “performance-proof” look by her glam team for her SuperBowl HalfTime Show.

Fenty Beauty makeup artist Priscilla Ono told Elle.com that she wanted to make sure the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker’s glam "still looked like skin but was performance-proof too” when she took to the stage during the Kansas City Chief’s victory over the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday (12.02.23).

To achieve this, she used an expert combination of the brand’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Pro Filt’r Softwear Powder Foundation on the 34-year-old superstar.

In addition, Priscilla wanted to honour Rihanna’s “iconic” style with a matching “bold red lip”.

She said: "We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip."

Building on this, Rihanna - who welcomed her first son nine months ago with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky and used her NFL show to debut her second pregnancy - was given an another “pop” with her manicure from celebrated manicurist Kimmie Kyees.

Kimmie said: “We wanted the nails to pop so we went with CND’s Devil Red, which is the perfect true red that really complements her tone," Kyees explains. "The longer length square shaped tips also beautifully lengthened her hands while still staying true to the classic look.”

During the football spectacle, Rihanna used her clothes to pay tribute to the late Vogue fashion editor Andre Leon Talley by sporting a floor sweeping red puffer, just like one he was known for.