Ubisoft had to delay and shelve some games to make space for others.

The gaming giant was forced to delay games such as 'Skulls and Bones' and scrap unannounced titles entirely, due to the sheer volume of projects on the books.

CEO Yves Guillemot said: “We cancelled a few games because we needed to make space for other games that are in development in the company, and that’s really helping all the other games that are progressing well."

He added during an earnings call on Thursday (16.02.23): “Now we feel we have the right number of games, knowing that we will launch a lot of games in financial year ’24 that will also give space for the other games that are on the way in the company.

“If we look at 24 months, the number of games in the company in work in the company will go down quite a lot, and that will give more space to all the games we have on the way. Having said that, we know that many of those games are also going to have post-launch content, and this will take a certain number of teams and talents to actually create that content.”

'Skull and Bones' won't release until 2024, after originally being set for March this year.

Ubisoft axed a further three unannounced games after four were cancelled last year.