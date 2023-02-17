Selena Gomez knows she is not a fashion model.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star may knock about with some of the industry’s most famous faces like bestie Cara Delevingne, 30 - with who she has a matching rose tattoo - but isn’t a catwalk queen herself.

The 30-year-old actress told said in a TikTok video: “So, yeah, not a model

Selena continued: “And I think they're awesome - mind you - I just, I'm definitely not that.

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through and nobody knows the real story.”

I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful.

“And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s***, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself.”

The Rare Beauty clapped back at body shamers who highlighted her weight gain - which Selena attributed to her meds to manage her lupus, an auto-immune she was diagnosed with in 2015.

Selena said: “My medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me,” before telling he haters to “go away, cause, honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for [their] body or anything.”

In 2017, the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ hitmaker praised her “beautiful friend Francia Raisa” for donating her kidney to help battle against the disease.

At the time, Selena said: 'There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.

Last month, The ex Disney star pushed against the idea of having to “prove anything” to the world when it comes to beauty myths after unflattering photos of her came to light.

Selena wrote on Instagram: “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.”