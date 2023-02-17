Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton is pregnant with her fifth child.

The 40-year-old pop star confirmed she is expecting a "miracle" baby with her husband Charles Gay by sharing a video montage which showed pictures of the couple over the years - including on their wedding day in 2021 - as well as a snap of Natasha's bump and the moment they found out about the baby news in a clip which showed them holding up a positive pregnancy test.

Natasha posted the video on Instagram alongside the caption: "7 years of loving you ... 17 months of marriage. We finally got our little miracle ... Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn't be any happier."

In a post on his own page, Charles wrote: "Our little miracle baby! Dreams do come true ... Baby is due Sept ... Words can't describe how we feel."

Natasha's Atomic Kitten bandmate Jenny Frost was among the first to comment on the couple's baby video, writing: "Look at the little tummy!! So happy for you all … and such a beautiful video, just bursting full of love ... love you."

The new baby is the couple's first child together. Natasha is already mum to four kids son Josh, 20, with her ex Fran Cosgrave, Harry, 17, with actor Gavin Hatcher, Alfie, 12, with Riad Erraji, and Ella, eight, with 5ive star Ritchie Neville.

Natasha and Charles got together in 2016 after her split from Ritchie and they announced their engagement later that year. They married in 2021 in Lake Como, Italy.

She previously told OK! magazine the couple were keen to have a baby together but wanted to wait until after they had tied the knot. Natasha explained: "It's something we would both like in the future but not until after we're married. We have a lot to sort out before we can consider having a baby."