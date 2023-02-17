John Cena has curated the soundtrack for 'WWE 2K23'.

The upcoming game - which is released on March 17 for Xbox, PlayStation and PC - features a Showcase game mode, which is a compilation of Cena's biggest losses, allowing you to play with different characters instead of only playing with Cena himself.

As for the soundtrack, the genre-hopping list includes tunes by Metallica, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Doja Cat and Idles.

2K said: “The champ is here! Play through an interactive sports documentary, narrated by John Cena himself, covering the key moments and toughest opponents of John Cena’s storied 20-year WWE career. And in a franchise-first, take on the role of each marquee opponent – some of WWE’s greatest of all time – as you aim to take down Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect."

The new game is set to see Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker and more making their franchise debuts.

The roster will be supplemented by some strong DLC, with the first pack focused on the legendary Ohio Valley Wrestling class of 2002, which includes rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, as well as Cena during his time as The Prototype and Dave Bautista's Leviathan persona.

There will be more legends to play as Hulk Hogan - and Hollywood Hogan - are confirmed alongside 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Chyna and Lita.

Of course, the game will also feature some of the biggest current stars in WWE today, such as Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa and more.

NXT's brightest talent will appear too, with Corda Jade, Gigi Dolin, Grayson Waller and others all getting the nod.

Even global hitmaker Bad Bunny will be included, after making his in-ring debut at 'WrestleMania 37' in 2021 and going onto appear in the Royal Rumble the following year.

The track-listing is:

Metallica – ‘Sad But True’

Bizarrap Quezedo – ‘Brzp Music Sessions Vol. 52’

Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’

Luciano – ‘SUVs’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Can’t Stop’

Joyner Lucas Lil Baby – ‘Ramen OJ’

Hardy – ‘Jack’

Bullet For My Valentine – ‘No More Tears’

Del V ft Omar Courtz – ‘Dame Lu’

Letdown. – ‘Shipwreck’

Idles – ‘Grounds’

Post Malone ft Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott – ‘Take What You Want’