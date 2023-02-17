Dame Joan Collins and her friends were told to "go away" by gun-wielding security guards when they attempted to invite Princess Diana to dinner.

The 89-year-old actress was vacationing on a yacht next to a vessel owned by the father of the late princess' then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed - who died alongside the royal in a car accident in 1997 - when her pal decided to ask the couple to join them, but the invite never made it to the couple.

Asked to reference a stand-out moment in her life, Joan told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "Being on a friend’s yacht in France, next to Mohamed Al-Fayed’s yacht where Princess Diana and her lover Dodi were vacationing.

"Somebody from our boat zoomed up to them on a jet ski to invite them for dinner and was greeted by three security guards, brandishing Uzi guns and telling him to 'Go away'."

The 'Dynasty' actress may have had a bad encounter with Diana's security team, but she recently praised the "perfect manners" of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and revealed she was thrilled to receive a copy of 'Her Heart For a Compass', the romance novel written by Prince Andrew's ex-wife.

She said: "I've known Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, since she was 33. She sent me a copy of her book, in fact, which was great!

"She’s wonderful. She has perfect manners."

Sarah - who has Princess Beatrice and Eugenie with Andrew - attended Joan and her husband Percy Gibson's 20th wedding anniversary bash last year.

Percy admitted at the time the pair didn't expect to receive gifts.

He said: "It was very sweet that people were giving us gifts. It was surprising to me as it’s not like a wedding, so we weren’t expecting anything!"