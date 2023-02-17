Oppo Find N2 is now available for preorder

The Oppo Find N2 is now available for presale.

The device- which is their first foldable smartphone on the market globally - boasts the biggest cover screen for a fliphone at 3.26 inches, claims of all day battery life and will debut on March 2.

In the cost of purchase - which stands at £849 - throws in a Google One 100G free trial for half a year.

Along with this, it also has SUPERVOOC flash charging, which professes to give users full battery life in less than ten minutes.

Packed in the hardware is a camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, a 5G capacity and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip.

The record-setting cover screen has the capacity to showcase up to six notifications at a time to ease your message replies, tweet responses and so on. To spice up the user experience, there is a wide array of customisable widgets by choosing between a cat, bird, dog, hamster or rabbit or use a GIF as a homescreen wallpaper.

The bit of tech - which weighs just 191 grams and measures 7.45 in thickness - comes in Astral black or Moonlit Purple and can be used on EE, O2, Virgin Media among other major service networks.

