YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki is leaving her post.

Ater spending nine years in the role, the chief executive has decided to begin a “new chapter” at the video-sharing platform where she has worked in some capacity for more than 25 years.

Susan - who was one of the first 20 employees at Google, who bought the site in 2006 - wrote in a blog post that she "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."

She added that she will continue to work at the website in the “short term” and “support” the existing chief product officer Neal Mohan assuming her role, who she also lauded for his work on debuting many new things like YouTube Music, Premium and Shorts.

Following the request of YouTube’s parent company Alphabeat’s CEO Sundar Pichar, Susan will “take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet."

"This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies.”

Susan’s first involvement with Google dates back to 1998 when the search engineers Sergey Brin and Larry Page worked in her garage at her house in Silicon Valley and became their first marketing manager the following year.

YouTube Creators paid tribute to her on Twitter, writing: “thank you @SusanWojcicki for all your amazing work over the years to make YouTube for so many creators”.