Florence Pugh has struck up an unlikely friendship with reality TV star Lisa Rinna.

The 'Don't Worry Darling' star is a big fan of Lisa's show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and spent three years messaging her online before the pair finally met for the first time during a trip to UK when they were brought together on Thursday (16.02.23) at Harris Reed's London Fashion Week show at the Tate Modern.

In a video posted on Lisa's Instagram page which was taken at the event, a voice behind the camera was heard asking: "Have you guys met before?" with Lisa saying "No" and Florence adding: "Never. But we know each other really well."

Lisa continued to gush about her pal, saying: "We love each other. I love her so much!"

When asked if she watched Lisa's reality TV show, Florence then revealed the pair have been building a friendship online for three years. She said: "Yes I do [watch the show], indeed I do,. You know we've been messaging for the last three years."

Lisa then added: "We've literally DM'd each other for three years".

Florence then revealed she got a huge surprise at the fashion show when Lisa came over to introduce herself. She explained: "So when she came and said hi to me I was like, 'Oh! Friend!'"

Lisa posted the video on her social media page alongside the caption: "@harris_reed tonight what a magnificent show! Love finally meeting you @florencepugh ... "

She also added a quote from William Shakespeare which read: "All the World's a Stage".

