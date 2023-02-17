Dame Olivia Newton-John's husband John Easterling still talks to her out loud six months after her death.

The 'Grease' star died in August aged 73 after a long battle with cancer and her grieving husband has given his first interview since the tragedy in which he opened up about life without his partner - admitting he still feels her presence and often chats to her as he walks around the house they shared.

During an appearance on the 'Today' show, he explained: "[I feel her mist often] late at night, early in the morning. I’ll just be walking around the house, or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud."

John - who was married to the actress/singer for 15 years - also shared some helpful advice he was given by a stranger on a plane after his wife's death.

He went on: "A guy I was flying with said, ‘You know, John, when you’re lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.’ And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward."

Olivia's daughter Chloe Lattanzi also took part in the interview and she revealed the last words her mother uttered to her before her death - and revealed the star was still joking up until the end.

Chloe said: "The last words she could say to me was: 'My sunshine' ... And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

She added of her loss: "I love my mom more than anything. She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."