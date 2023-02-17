Olivia Newton-John's widower John Easterling still feels her presence

Published
2023/02/17 16:00 (GMT)

Dame Olivia Newton-John's husband John Easterling still talks to her out loud six months after her death.

The 'Grease' star died in August aged 73 after a long battle with cancer and her grieving husband has given his first interview since the tragedy in which he opened up about life without his partner - admitting he still feels her presence and often chats to her as he walks around the house they shared.

During an appearance on the 'Today' show, he explained: "[I feel her mist often] late at night, early in the morning. I’ll just be walking around the house, or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud."

John - who was married to the actress/singer for 15 years - also shared some helpful advice he was given by a stranger on a plane after his wife's death.

He went on: "A guy I was flying with said, ‘You know, John, when you’re lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.’ And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward."

Olivia's daughter Chloe Lattanzi also took part in the interview and she revealed the last words her mother uttered to her before her death - and revealed the star was still joking up until the end.

Chloe said: "The last words she could say to me was: 'My sunshine' ... And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

She added of her loss: "I love my mom more than anything. She’s my mama, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

© BANG Media International

olivianewtonjohn johneasterling

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended