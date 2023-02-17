Hugh Jackman leaned on the cast and crew of 'The Son' for support after his father died during filming.

The actor appears in the new drama opposite Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Sir Anthony Hopkins but he was dealt a massive blow when his dad Chris Jackman passed away aged 84 just weeks after they started shooting the movie in 2021.

He's now revealed he feels grateful to have been giving so much support during the difficult time. During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Jackman said: " I am so grateful to every member of the cast and crew. When you are going through something like that, and you are doing a film that is so intense you just can't do it alone and you have to lean on people."

The 54-year-old 'Australia' star was left devastated by the death of his dad on September 5, 2021 and he shared the sad news with fans in a poignant post on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of father and son together, he wrote: "In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary."

The actor added: "He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God."

In 'The Son', Jackman plays a dad trying to help a son struggling with mental health issues and the actor says the emotional role actually changed the way he parents his two kids, Oscar, 22, and Ava, 17, with wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

He explained: "It changed me as a parent. One beautiful line in the script is 'Love isn't always enough,' which is one of the most difficult things for a parent to hear.

"I realised it is okay to say to my own children, 'I don't know' and to be open and vulnerable. I used to think they wanted surety and strength from me, but I now share with them things I wouldn't have before. Hopefully I'm not boring dad doing it and that they appreciate it."

