Tesla has denied firing workers for attempting to unionise.

The electric supercar manufacturer - which is helmed by CEO Elon Musk, 51, who has made his negative feelings on unions known previously -claims to have sacked 27 workers for “poor performance” and that it was flagged “well before the union campaign was announced".

This comes after organisers in Buffalo - where the company operates a factory with 2,000 staff -alleged that workers wet let go merely a day after the union was announced and it was an effort to union bust.

However, Tesla claimed the decision to fire them was made before and had no awareness that one of them was "officially identified as part of the union campaign".

They continued: "The employees let go as part of this process received prior feedback on their poor performance from their managers over the course of the review period. Despite feedback, they did not demonstrate sufficient improvement."

Previously, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Tesla had acted unlawfully during employees’ unionising efforts.

Sara Constantino, a Tesla worker and organising committee member said: "We're angry. This won't slow us down. This won't stop us. They want us to be scared, but I think they just started a stampede.”