Singer Rebecca Ferguson and her husband Jonny Hughes secretly had their first child on Valentine’s Day.

Former ‘X Factor’ contestant Rebecca, 36, who has three children from two previous relationships, married Johnny in December 2022 after seven years with the sports agent, and announced the new arrival in an Instagram post on Friday (17.02.23) by posting a snap of her fourth baby, born on Tuesday 14 February.

She captioned the black and white image of her newborn’s hand and part of their face lying on a flowery pillow: “Surprise! Turns out I can keep a secret. Born on Valentine’s Day.”

Rebecca, who was a finalist on ‘X Factor’ in 2010 before carving out a career as a chart-topping singer with alums including ‘Heaven’, has yet to announce the sex or name of her fourth child.

The singer met Karl Dures, the dad of her two oldest children, Lillie May, 18, and Karl, 16, on holiday in Tenerife, and they split after dating for four years.

She then had daughter Arabella, eight, in 2014 from another relationship before she met Johnny.

The singer confirmed their engagement on New Year’s Day and said her marriage made her feel the “final puzzle piece” of her life was in place.

She told HELLO! magazine when they got hitched in a “dream” ceremony at The Dorchester hotel, London: “Years ago when I was starting out, I’d get the Megabus from Liverpool to London. It was cheap as chips. We used to drive past Park Lane.

“It was inspirational for me because I’d be looking at The Dorchester, thinking, ‘One day I’ll get to stay there.’ It was a dream come true for me to get married there.”

She added she was grateful she had been able to put “horrible stuff” in her past to find “peace and happiness”, and added she believed people “just know” when they have met “the one”.