Prince Andrew is said to be planning to follow Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s business plan in America.

The disgraced Duke of York, 62, was stripped of his titles by the Queen in January 2022 following revelations over his relationship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and is reportedly “keeping an eye” on the couple’s multi-million dollar streaming, book and charity deals as he tries to work out a way to forge a fresh career away from the royal family, like they did in 2020.

A source told The Sun on Friday (17.02.23): “Andrew is less bothered than people think about losing his titles and official royal roles.

“He is thinking about how he can forge a new career. He has been keenly keeping an eye on everything Harry and Meghan have been doing in America.

“They have managed to set up a new working life away from the Royal Family and that is something Andrew has been following very, very closely.

“He is very interested in the businesses and charity side of things, rather than doing anything on Netflix.”

It is thought Andrew has been told there is no way back to a public role in the royal family, but King Charles, 74, is said to have agreed for his younger brother to seek out “low-key” business opportunities.

Andrew is also said to be consulting lawyers in a bid to overturn the multi-million pound settlement he reached with one of Epstein’s sex trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault.

It’s understood it may be part of an attempt to get the 39 year old, formally known as Virginia Roberts, to retract her allegations he had sex with her when she was a teenager and possible secure an apology.

Andrew was photographed in Central Park, New York, talking to Epstein just after the financier’s release from jail in 2009 after serving a short sentence for sex offences.

Virginia maintains Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 aged 66, paid her $15,000 after she had sex with Andrew in London when she was 17, along with two other times – accusations the royal has strongly denied.

There was never a formal admission of liability from the Prince, nor an apology, after he settled with Virginia out of court over the claims in February 2022.

The Daily Mail has reported that since the death of Andrew’s late mother Queen Elizabeth, he has been “pushing” King Charles for the return of privileges of which he was stripped, including the ability to use the HRH title.

But The Sun reported in January he has been told he can no longer use his suite of rooms at Buckingham Palace, and claimed his possessions have been removed from the property.