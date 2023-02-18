Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from Ines de Ramon.

The 40-year-old actor announced in September he had split from Ines de Ramon earlier that year and now he has submitted paperwork to officially end their three-year union, citing "irreconcilable differences".

According to the documents, the exact date of the split is still to be legally determined.

The couple's assets will be disposed of at trial or by stipulation.

The former 'Vampire Diaries' star - who filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court under his real surname Wasilewski - has not requested spousal support and appears to be acting as his own attorney.

Since the pair went their separate ways, Paul has been romantically linked with model Natalie Kuckenburg, while Ines, 32, is dating Brad Pitt.

The couple announced their "mutual" decision to separate in September.

A spokesperson confirmed at the time: “They have separated.

"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."

Speculation about their split was prompted when Paul was seen at an event in New York without his wedding ring in August.

The two were first spotted on dates back in June 2018 as they held hands in the streets of New York City.

The following month, they made their love Instagram official at a wedding in the Hamptons, which was also attended by former ‘Gossip Girl’ star Jessica Szohr and Paul’s co-star Nina Dobrev.

In February 2019, Paul, 40, and Ines were seen wearing what appeared to be wedding rings, which spurred rumours they had secretly tied the knot.

Shortly afterwards, Nina referred to Ines as ‘The Originals’ star wife while sharing she didn’t really get on with Paul when they first started working together on the Kevin Williamson-created supernatural teen drama , but reflected on how it “funny how time changes everything”.

She:"We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

Paul’s marriage to Ines is not his first trip down the aisle as the ‘Everwood’ star was hitched to television actress Torrey DeVitto, who he “amicably split” from in 2013.