Square Enix has suspended automatic housing demolition in 'Final Fantasy 14' out of respect for the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

Following the natural disaster on February 6, which has seen more than 22,000 people lose their lives, the video game developer has pressed pause on the feature.

Square Enix said in a blog post: “From all of us on the Final Fantasy 14 development and management team, our hearts go out to those who were affected by the massive earthquake.

“Due to the damages and other factors, we have decided to temporarily suspend the automatic demolition of estates.

“The timer has been stopped again after a short period in light of the damage and circumstances of the people affected by the disaster. We ask for your consideration and understanding.”

Square Enix will "monitor the situation in the coming days” and resume automatic demolition when the time is right.

It added: “It is our sincere hope that recovery is swift, and those of you who were affected will be able to rejoin us in Eorzea soon."

The developer did the same thing amid the start of the war in Ukraine.