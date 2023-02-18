Frank Skinner "loves" the Countess of Wessex after she sent him a "classy" hand-written apology.

The 66-year-old comedian was left shocked after the Royal Variety Performance last year when he met Prince Edward and his wife Sophie at London's Royal Albert Hall and she told him not to "give up the day job" after witnessing him battle through a cold to perform 'Three Lions' with David Baddiel.

But after he discussed the incident on his Absolute Radio show, Sophie wrote a letter to Frank and he was deeply touched by her words.

He told The Times newspaper: "Oh I love her now. But it’s a conversation worth having: is this a country where only certain people get to do certain things?”

A few weeks after the incident, Frank received an MBE in the new year's honours list and he admitted he was "proper, uncynically pleased" about the accolade.

He added: “I love the idea of a medal for comedy. It’s a solid, tangible thing. Laughter is my life blood but you can’t really put it on your shelf.”

Frank previously revealed Sophie's comments on his radio show, explaining he was ill during the day of the Royal Variety Show and he was in "physical pain" during the performance before heading backstage to meet the royals.

He said of the incident: "I was gradually getting more ill and more ill, as the day went on. I was struggling. We were singing Three Lions. So I croaked my way through the dress rehearsal. And then, on the night, we did the show ...

"It actually hurt to sing it. Four minutes of hurt never stopped me singing. I was in physical pain.

"Then we had our royal thing. Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex — I think the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar is their official title. Sophie led the way, bearing in mind I’d had a really hard day and I battled on like a trouper. So she comes up and she says: ‘Well, don’t give up your day job.’ I thought, ‘This is not how the royal walk thing works’. And we honestly said, ‘Pardon?’

"It’s supposed to be just banal compliments. I said, ‘Was it that bad?’ And she said ‘Well, you know, I could tell, you know, it’s not what you do."

He later revealed she had sent an "unexpected" message of apology after he spoke publicly about their discussion.