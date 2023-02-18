Kellie Pickler's husband has died in an apparent suicide.

Police were called to the country singer's home in Nashville on Friday (18.02.23) at around 1.21pm after the former 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant was unable to find her spouse Kyle Jacobs - who she married in 2011 - and she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to a room in the house.

Cops and the local fire department arrived at the abode and found the 49-year-old songwriter "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

They added: "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

Just a day before his death, Kyle - who notably wrote 'More Than A Memory' for Garth Brooks and 'Still' for Tim McGraw - celebrated the success of Lee Brice's 'Hey World' being certified platinum.

He wrote on Instagram: "Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!! (sic)"

During his career, Kyle worked with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Josh Kelley, Randy Travis and Scott McCreery and won a CMA Award, an ACM Award and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

He and Kellie married in a surprise ceremony on 1 January 2011, six months after getting engaged on a beach in Florida after two years together.

Kellie - who shot to fame on 'American Idol' - previously said of the proposal: "It was the most spiritual moment. We would've gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!"