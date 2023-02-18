Pedro Pascal feels like he is "going blind" when he dons his 'Mandalorian' costume.

The 47-year-old actor's alter ego, Din Djarin, removes his helmet as little as possible on the show and though his armour makes him feel "powerful, protected and dangerous", there's disadvantages to his signature outfit because he "can't see s***" and constantly finds himself stumbling and falling.

He admitted to Empire magazine: "When [the armor and helmet is] on, you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector... It's like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it.

"It's ironic that you can't see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real - but you can't see s***!

"They've continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it's like going blind.

"Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There's no peripheral vision. If there's a hole, I'm gonna fall into it."

Meanwhile, UK fans of 'The Mandalorian' can celebrate the upcoming launch of season 3 - which hits Disney+ on 1 March - with a visit to 'THE FORGE'.

The limited experience will open in the heart of London's West End on 22 and 23 February and will feature 'Mandalorian'-themed photo opportunities, live music from the show and even a fully stocked bounty hunter cantina.

Visitors will get the chance to experience the sights, sounds and smells of a working forge inspired by the armoury, where Mandalorians fashion their armour and weapons, as well as wield a Darksaber and see their own Beskar-inspired ‘ingot’ being stamped by blacksmiths.

To visit the experience, book a place at www.disneytickets.co.uk/the-forge-star-wars-mandalorian-tickets. There are also tickets available to walk-ins but admission is not guaranteed and subject to demand.