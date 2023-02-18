A female-led 'Starsky and Hutch' reboot is in the works.

The original action TV series ran between 1975 and 1979, and Fox is now developing a project that will feature two female characters in the title roles.

Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment, has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to have at least two scripts from writers Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson before making any firm decisions about the production.

The re-imagining of the iconic TV series - which starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul in the title roles, Starsky and Hutch - will focus on two female detectives called Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson.

The duo will seek to solve crimes in Desert City, while they'll also try to discover who sent their dads to prison for a crime they didn't commit.

Meanwhile, Paul previously claimed that 'Starsky and Hutch' belonged to a particular "time and a period".

The 79-year-old actor suggested that it would be difficult to ever replicate the feeling of the TV show.

Asked about the possibility of a reboot in 2018, he explained: "'Starsky and Hutch', like most iconic shows, belongs to a time and a period and you won’t be able to recreate that time or period, so you’re left with realising a chemistry between two people. And that’s of great value.

"It’s an example or a dynamic that we all like; we want to know a friend like that or function in the world like that. If they can find the right cast or figure out how to show it today, it can work well. Back in the ‘70s, people were more gullible and more accepting.

"We only had three networks and up until that time, the police drama - or the partnership in a police drama - had not been explored that way. Now they’ve done everything you could possibly do with (the genre). What’s left to explore except the always meaningful relationship of people with one another, and one to support one another."