Coco Austin loves the challenge of motherhood.

The 43-year-old TV star has Chanel, seven, with rap legend Ice-T, and Coco has revealed that she embraces the role of a being so-called momager.

Coco - who has been married to the rapper since 2002 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I like it, more than managing myself. Actually, I put my stuff aside for so long, because I love doing her more than me.

"You know, I kinda stepped up a little bit and started doing more social media, but I like having more fun with her."

Coco wants her daughter to become a success in Hollywood.

However, she's suggested that Chanel should approach things the old-fashioned way.

She said: "Everyone's like, 'Oh, you know someone in Hollywood. You know a friend. You should ...' That's the easy route.

"I really wanted to go by the book. I wanted her to audition. So, I don't know if you know this, or people out there, that you have to audition to [sign with an] agency. So, they have to be accepted. So, she auditioned for a prestigious agency, called Zuri, and she got in and, yeah, we just started. We've been auditioning for 'Sesame Street' and all that good stuff! So, you never know what might come through."

Meanwhile, Coco recently joined the subscription site OnlyFans - but insisted she won't be offering a "porn page".

The model-turned-reality TV star told followers to expect "sexy hot content" from her.

Coco shared the news by uploading a photo to Instagram of her wearing a very revealing robe.

The blonde beauty captioned the eye-catching image: "Yes, I'm on OnlyFans now ... You won't be sorry."