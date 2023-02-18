Gigi Hadid's romance with Leonardo DiCaprio "fizzled" out.

The 27-year-old model was romantically linked to Leonardo, 48, last year, but the celebrity duo are no longer seeing each other.

A source told PEOPLE: "She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him.

"They are at very different places in life. She prioritises being a mom."

Gigi and Leonardo's romance attracted interest around the world. But according to the insider, their relationship "was never that serious".

The source added: "It kind of just fizzled."

Gigi - who has Khai, two, with former One Direction star Zayn Malik - and Leonardo haven't been spotted together since November, when they were seen leaving a restaurant in New York City.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Gigi claimed that the COVID-19 lockdown changed the course of her career.

The blonde beauty - who is one of the world's most in-demand models - explained that lockdown and the birth of her daughter forced her to reevaluate her lifestyle.

Gigi - who is the sister of fellow model Bella Hadid - said: "I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up.

"It kept coming back to just a more stabilised schedule where I’m not in a different country every week."

Gigi ultimately opted to launch Guest In Residence, a line of cashmere designs.

Speaking about her new venture, she explained: "This is very stabilising. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here.

"I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that."