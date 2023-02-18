Jon Pardi and his wife Summer have welcomed their first baby together.

The 37-year-old country singer has taken to social media to announce the arrival of their daughter, Presley Fawn.

Alongside a black-and-white image of his newborn, Jon wrote on Instagram: "Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi haha DAD joke! @summer_pardi

"Presley Fawn Pardi

"2•18•2023

"5:05am

"7lbs 12oz

"20.25 inches (sic)"

Summer, 32, has also shared a photo from her hospital bed.

The hairdresser - who married Jon in November 2021 - wrote on social media: "What a whirlwind 24 hours (48 if you count the stomach virus [laughing emoji]) (sic)"

Summer also revealed that the loved-up couple now intend to spend some quality time with their baby girl.

She said: "We will update everyone soon but for now we're enjoying our family time."

Jon and Summer announced their pregnancy in September, when the loved-up duo admitted that they couldn't wait to become a family of three.

Jon said: "I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one - Pardi of three!

"I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

Summer also admitted to being "equally excited and nervous" about becoming a mom for the first time.

Speaking about Jon becoming a dad, Summer added: "He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much fun this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family.

"I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world.

"Everyone told us the dogs would be more clingy and protective over me, but they already never leave my side!

"I can't even go to the bathroom without them pawing at the door, and all four of them are sitting there waiting for me when I walk out. It'll be fun to see how they react to the baby."