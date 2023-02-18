Hugh Jackman found it easy to relate to his on-screen character in 'The Son'.

The 54-year-old actor plays a lawyer with a son from a previous marriage who's suffering from depression in the drama movie, and Hugh admits that he can relate to some of the themes in the film, which include the effects of divorce on children and absentee parenting.

The Hollywood star told 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg': "This was a part I knew how to play.

"I understood that battle of someone who's probably doing too many things at once but feeling that they've got everything under control and they can handle everything. It's a little similar to me."

Hugh recently confessed that he leaned on the cast and crew of 'The Son' for support after his father died during filming.

The actor - who stars alongside Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Sir Anthony Hopkins in the film - lost his dad Chris at the age of 84 in 2021, just weeks after they started shooting the movie.

He said: "I am so grateful to every member of the cast and crew. When you are going through something like that, and you are doing a film that is so intense you just can't do it alone and you have to lean on people."

Hugh took to social media after his dad passed away on September 5, 2021.

Alongside a photo of his dad, he wrote on Instagram: "In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. (sic)"