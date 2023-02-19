Patsy Kensit is engaged.

The 54-year-old actress revealed she is set to tie the knot after her millionaire lover Patric Cassidy, 58, popped the question over the weekend.

Patsy shared a picture of them both on a beach, inside a red heart, as Patric went down on one knee and she captioned the image: "I said Yes."

She also posted a video in which she showed off her stunning, diamond engagement ring.

The pair are believed to have been dating since August last year after being introduced by friends.

Patsy has been married four times previously.

She was wed to Dan Donovan from 1998 to 1991, before tying the knot with Simple Minds front man Jim Kerr in 1992.

Following her 1995 split from Jim, she married Oasis star Liam Gallagher in 1997 but that marriage ended in 2000.

And, her fourth marriage, to DJ Jeremy Healy, lasted just one year.

Patsy has sons James, 27, and Lennon, 21, with her former husbands Jim and Liam and previously vowed never to wed again after her fourth marriage.

She said: "This year has been truly, truly awful. I lost my confidence and ballooned from eight stone to 11. I'm looking forward now, with one million per cent conviction, that I definitely won't be getting married again."

She added: "I basically married all of my boyfriends.

"I'm a hopeless romantic and wanted them all to work... I don't think I will ever get married again. I think I've ruined the sanctity of it.

"I do believe in love - I choose to believe in love. I won't let my past experiences change that. I definitely don't want to become one of those people."