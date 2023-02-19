Gemma Arterton tried to keep her baby's arrival secret for as long as possible.

The 37-year-old actress - who has been married to Rory Keenan since 2019 - revealed that she was pregnant in November but did not announce until last week that she had given birth just before Christmas.

And she confessed that she wanted to keep the tot's arrival into the world private so she didn't have to get "dressed up" to leave the house.

Speaking on the 'Plot Twist' podcast, she said: "I sort of avoided making it public for a long time, mainly because I couldn't be bothered to get dressed up or anything, but you know, in a way, it's good to kind of get it out there, and yeah, everyone's been very nice and supportive."

The new mother shared the news on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show', where she said: "We are very very happy, he was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf!"

The 'St. Trinian's' star - who was initially married to Stefano Catelli from 2010 until 2015 - later added that she is "totally smitten" with the little one, but joked that she would enjoy the chance to get some more sleep.

Without revealing the baby's name or gender, she said: "Seven weeks! I'm totally smitten and I love, love being a mummy. I just love it. It's great. Obviously, a bit more sleep would be nice but that's normal isn't it?"

The 'Funny Woman' actress first confirmed the news she was expecting when she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet during an appearance at the Raindance Film Festival awards in London where she was presented with the Icon Award.

In 2019, the 'Quantum of Solace' star explained how shortly after she tied the knot with her fellow actor that although she could see kids "in her future" she was unsure about bringing children into the world because of the state of things.

She said: "I do see kids in my future. But sometimes I think about the world we're living in and I'm not sure how I feel about bringing a kid into it at the moment, you know?"