Kylie Minogue's sister Dannii has been "her rock" following her split from Paul Solomons.

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker, 54, dated the British GQ executive, 47, for five years before reportedly calling it quits in early February, with the pair allegedly unable to make their long-distance romance work after she left London after two decades to relocate back to her native Australia.

And now an insider has revealed that her younger sibling, Dannii, 51, has been helping the Aussie pop princess nurse her broken heart with lots of family time.

A source told Closer UK magazine: "Dannii has been Kylie's rock over the last few months since things started to fall apart with Paul. They live a stone's throw from each other in Melbourne and Kylie's been spending a lot of time at her sister's with her nephew, Ethan, and Danni's boyfriend, Adrian, who she adores. Danni and her family have been great, trying to take Kylie's mind off the split.

They're all really close."

Another source recently said Kylie "isn't concerned" with finding anyone new as she heads into her mid-fifties.

The source said: "Kylie had seen the signs that the relationship wasn’t going anywhere, but she’s not worried about what single life will look like. She’s of an age where she knows what she’s worth so she’s not concerned about the prospect of starting all over again with someone new."

The insider went on to add that the 'Spinning Around' singer - who is gearing up to release her 16th studio album - is "picking herself up" after the split and is focusing on her career.

The source told OK!: "She’s already picking herself up. She’s focusing on herself and her career."

It was also reported that the former soap star - who famously dated 'Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan in the late 1980s before getting together with the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence in 1989 and went on to date French photographer Stephane Sednaoui from 1996 until 2000 - had been trying to keep the breakup "quiet" as she works on her music and world tour plans.