Lily James says her 'What's Love Got to Do With It?' character is a realistic "modern young woman" who is "going on dates" and "sleeping around".

The 33-year-old actress stars in the new romantic comedy as dating app addict Zoe and found that she could relate to her alter ego's challenge of mixing career ambitions with the search for romance, with many mistakes along the way.

Speaking to HeyUGuys.com, Lily said of her character: "I love that she's a young woman figuring it out. She's going on dates, she's sleeping around. She's really passionate about what she does, really ambitious.

"She's figuring out how to manage all of that in her life and to me it felt like a modern conundrum and something myself and my friends all face so I think she really feels like a modern young woman."

The movie follows documentary maker Zoe as she films her childhood friend and neighbour Kaz's (Shazad Latif) journey from London to Pakistan as he marries a stranger. Zoe begins to wonder if she could learn something from a different way of finding love.

Lily has praised the film – which also stars Dame Emma Thompson and Shabana Azmi - for its "unjudgemental" study of romance.

The 'Pam and Tommy' actress explained: "I think the film really celebrates love but also looks at it in a really unjudgemental way to look at what love can mean for every different individual across countries, cultures, religion, everything.

"It's a deeply romantic film at the core of it."