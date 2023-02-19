'Dead Island 2' will be released on April 21, 2023.

Publisher Deep Silver has confirmed the zombie action RPG will now drop seven days earlier than expected after the release was delayed by 12 weeks in November 2022.

The studio tweeted: "#SeeYouInHELLA, 7 days earlier than expected."

And the 'Dead Island' team added: "You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 went gold and it's coming out a week early. See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023."

It's been a long time coming for fans after the game was first unveiled at E3 2014, but delays and studio changes have hampered plans.

Techland - the company behind the original game and the 'Dying Light' series - isn't involved in the sequel, while Yager Development ('Spec Ops: The Line') and Sumo Digital ('Little Big Planet 3) were both involved at various stages.

Now, Dambuster Studios - who created 'Homefront: The Revolution' - are leading the charge.

The game was set to drop in February 2023 before they team announced a 12-week delay back in November.

They said: "The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are.

"The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now: We're going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we're proud to launch.

"For those of you who've been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us."