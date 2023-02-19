Rihanna's father found out she was pregnant while watching the Super Bowl.

Ronald Fenty revealed he had no idea his daughter was expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky, until she revealed the news during her Super Bowl half-time performance earlier this month.

He told TMZ that Rihanna secured tickets for him and his fiancee for the game, without revealing her news, and while she was performing he said to his partner: "Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!"

Ronald already has four grandsons, including Rihanna's firstborn, and he is hoping for a granddaughter this time.

And Rihanna, who previously revealed she wanted three or four children, insisted she doesn't mind if it's a boy or a girl.

She told British Vogue: "Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open. Girl, boy. Whatever.”

The star also revealed that having a child has made her appreciate parents even more.

She said: "Having a kid honestly unlocks another side of life where you’re now in the matrix with the people who’ve already had kids."

Speaking about keeping her team working until all hours, she said: "Were you doing this all along? Are you serious? When I had you guys in meetings all the way until 6am you didn’t say how nuts that was?' You come to have a different respect for moms and dads.”