Judd Apatow mocked Tom Cruise's height during his Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards monologue on Saturday night (18.02.23).

Apatow, 55, who is two inches taller than Tom, 60, joked that Tom's famous stunts in his movies are just a ploy to distract viewers from his height.

He said: “The visual effects in ['Top Gun:] Maverick' were so top-notch I couldn’t even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls. That’s why he’s always jumping out of tall buildings because you can’t tell how short he is from a 100-story building. That’s why when he’s standing on a wing of an airplane he’s always alone, he doesn’t want anyone there next to him for scale.

"Tom is not fine, something is wrong right now. Someone needs to explain something to him called CGI — you don’t need to do the stunts, they look exactly the same when you do them on the green screen. You're 60, calm down."

Judd also blasted Tom's close relationship with the Church of Scientology, saying: "Every time he does one of these new stunts it does feel like an ad for Scientology, it really does. I mean, is that in Dianetics because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah? The only thing he seems to be afraid of is coparenting and antidepressants. Do you think if Tom Cruise took antidepressants he’d be like, ‘I’m not jumping off of a f****** motorcycle on a cliff? Why do I even work, I’m rich.'"