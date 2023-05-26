A man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff has been indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury in Texas.

The 28-year-old hip-hop star - real name Kirsnick Khari Ball - was gunned down outside a bowling alley in Houston in November last year and Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in December on suspicion of firing the fatal shows and he is now facing a trial.

Clark's attorney, Carl Moore, has insisted his client will be found innocent by a jury, saying: "Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected. We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof.

"When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses - where the standard of proof is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt - we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty."

The Migos rapper was partying with his uncle and bandmate Quavo before he was fatally shot in the head and back outside the Houston bowling alley on November 1 at around 2.30am,

Police later stated the star was unarmed and was an innocent bystander when he was hit by gunfire. Two other people were injured in the shooting, but they survived.

Clark was released from the Harris County Jail in January after posting a $1 million bail bond. He has since been under house arrest after being fitted with a GPS ankle monitor.