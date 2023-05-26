Anne Hathaway’s stylist believes “style is about confidence”.

Erin Walsh has been behind ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress’ recent red carpet looks, which have been dubbed a “fashion Renaissance” for the 40-year-old star.

The stylist told E! about how people can achieve the A-lister’s look: “Style is about confidence because it comes down to deciding to own and project in this world your very essence.

“It resonates because people want to feel it themselves.

“Try to have fun. What’s more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part?”

Erin added about Anne she is “beautiful inside and out”, and went on: “People are searching for more in the people they look up to.

“It’s a visceral thing – everyone wants to feel like they're enough, like they’re beautiful, like they have a purpose and have substance.

“It’s very inspiring to see someone actually glowing.”

Anne told The Hollywood Reporter about her stylist’s work: “Erin sees my idiosyncrasies as a strength… maybe there was initial confusion with me because I was introduced to the world as a teenaged princess, but I never actually connected to things that are ‘sweet’ and ‘pretty’ – no shade at all for those wonderful options.

“I love the right risk, as does she.”

Among the “right risks” the pair have agreed on include the corseted Versace puffer Anne wore to the Sundance Film Festival, the all-leopard Valentino look she wore to Couture Fashion Week and the polka-dot Christopher John Rogers serve she sported to ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert.

Erin added to The Hollywood reporter about their partnership: “It’s surreal to feel something really register in the cultural zeitgeist – there is something quite magical that really resonates with the public in what we do together.”