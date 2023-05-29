Kaley Cuoco is convinced acting is in her newborn daughter’s genes.

The 37-year-old ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress had Matilda with her actor partner Tom Pelphrey, 40, on 30 March, and has revealed she believes the tot is predestined to become an actress as she was in the womb while Kaley filmed her new Peacock series ‘Based on a True Story’.

Kaley told Emmy magazine: “I don’t know how she won’t (become an actress.) “The child already thinks she’s the star of everything. It’s in her genes.”

While pregnant, Kaley played Ava Barlett in ‘Based on a True Story’, which tells of a working-class couple experiencing hard times whose normal life gets upended and thrust into the crime world.

She said about asking the producers if Ava could be pregnant so she wouldn’t have to hide her real-life baby bump: “I’m like, ‘What if this character was pregnant?’

“And they’re like, ‘Umm…’ and I’m like, ‘Think really hard about it because maybe it’s a really good idea – and it might be the only option.’

“They were looking at me, and I’m smiling, and they all went, ‘Oh, my God, are you pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Uh-huh.’”

The series was filmed between the fifth and sixth months of Kaley’s pregnancy, and she said: “What I love is they didn’t change the character, The show is super edgy, and none of that changed because I was pregnant.

“I have belly shirts on, and I’m in my bra, and there are sex scenes, where we have my photo double come in.

“We had to build this amazing stomach for her.”

Kaley and ‘Ozark’ actor Tom started dating in April 2022, and she told Extra it was “love at first sight”.

She said: “We have the same management team. My manager actually took me as her guest to the ‘Ozark’ premiere, and I met him there.

“It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ It was very magical… It was perfect.”

Kaley, who was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, 35, from 2013 to 2016, and equestrian Karl Cook, 32, from 2018 to 2022, told Entertainment Tonight she hadn’t felt ready with Karl to be a mum.

She added at the time of the chat: “I’m a worker bee right now — kind of my career is my focus and my husband,” she noted. “But we love kids and we love animals, so we’re meant to have children.”