Kylie Jenner is "focused" on motherhood.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul has Stormi, five, and 15-month-old Aire with ex-partner Travis Scott and while in recent weeks it has been reported that she is dating actor Timothee Chalamet, an insider has now claimed that the relationship is "not serious" and that her main priority is raising the little ones.

A source told PEOPLE: "Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom. [She and Timothee] are not serious."

By contrast, it was recently claimed that the KylieComsetics founder is in constant communication with the 'Call Me By Your Name' star and she was "enjoying the effort" he was putting into their time together.

An insider told UsWeekly magazine: "Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile. Kylie is definitely open to seeing Timothée again, but she’s letting him take the lead. She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him. "

However, 'The Kardashians' star is said to feel that Timothee "doesn't need to go super over the top" in his efforts to pursue her and described the billionaire businesswoman as being "down-to-earth" and unlike what fans may think of her.

The source added: "At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her. She is having fun getting to know Timothée better. "

The comments came just days after it was claimed that Kylie - who has also dated the likes of Tyga and Jaden Smith - has "really great chemistry" with Timothee and that he is different to all of her former flames.

A source said: "Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."

other."