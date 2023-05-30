Ludacris says that the financial success of 'Fast and Furious' has kept the franchise going.

The 45-year-old rapper and actor returns as Tej Parker in the latest movie 'Fast X' and hit back at those who question why the series has run for more than two decades by pointing out the money-spinning success of the flicks.

During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Ludacris said: "That's the dumbest f****** question in the world. I'm going to tell you why. Because no matter what industry we're in; podcasts, music, movies – it's all about a bottom line.

"It's all about how much you spend compared to how much you make. We're making billions of f****** dollars. Bro, and I'm saying that like, I'm giving you my heart. I'm not trying to brag or nothing."

He continued: "So when you say – when some of ya'll keep saying, 'Why the f*** do ya'll keep shooting these movies?' Let me tell you why. 'Cause if you spend $200 million and you make a billion, who the f*** is going to tell you to stop shooting the movies making 800 m**********' million dollars. How?"

Ludacris recently revealed how he wanted to isolate his acting career from his music.

He told Variety: "That's the point of trying to act. I'm taking myself out of the persona of who Ludacris is. Maybe, during the transition when I got my first 'Fast and Furious' film, there was a bit of hip-hop in me because that role required it.

"But, as I progress and evolve in film, my goal is to have the hip-hop part dissipate."