'Indiana Jones' is officially no longer coming to the PlayStation 5.

After Microsoft bought Bethesda, they changed their contract with Disney so that it could no longer be released on rival Sony's console.

Appearing at the FTC v Microsoft hearing on Thursday (22.06.23), Bethesda's Head of Publishing Pete Hines confirmed that the game will only come to the PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Little else is known about the title.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard previously revealed they had been trying to make a new 'Indiana Jones' game for over a decade.

Bethesda announced in 2021 that a game inspired by the daredevil archaeologist - played by Harrison Ford in the film series - is in the works with ‘Wolfenstein’ developer Machine Games creating the game.

Bethesda's executive producer Todd is incredibly excited about the game, and he revealed that he originally pitched the project to 'Indiana Jones' co-creator George Lucas.

Speaking to The Telegraph at the time, he said: “[I'm] Super-excited! I think I originally pitched Lucas in 2009 and I’ve been trying to find a way to make that [since]. And I think the work Machine Games have done, they’re just phenomenal developers and storytellers. And when I started talking to them about it, it was a good fit. And we got the opportunity to talk to Lucas and Disney about it and they were super excited.”

Howard added that he “never thought” he would actually have the opportunity to make a game based on the blockbuster franchise.

He added: “I really like 'Indiana Jones' but never thought I’d have the opportunity to make a game. And you’ll hear about more of that in the future. But the team at Machine Games are the best team in the world to pull this game off and they’re doing a phenomenal job."

'Indiana 5', dubbed 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny', is due to hit cinemas later this month.