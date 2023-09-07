Bethesda could reveal its 'Indiana Jones' game in 2024.

Back in 2021, the 'Starfield' studio announced plans for a game based on the big screen adventure franchise with MachineGames leading the way, but even then they warned it would be "some time before we have more to reveal".

Bethesda's Todd Howard teased that "we'll talk next year" after cryptically discussion the game with Esquire magazine.

While it's not confirmation, it certainly hints that is more to come.

Before that tease, Todd did open up about how the 'Indiana Jones' film series - which stars Harrison Ford as the whip-cracking archaeology professor - would work as a video game.

He said: "It can be brought to video games in a unique way. The game is obviously: you're exploring stuff. It's about him.

"So if you're playing the game, how do you feel that you are indeed playing versus just watching?"

During the FTC's court proceedings regarding Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal, Bethesda's head of global publishing spoke at a hearing in June and actually confirmed details about the game's release.

He revealed the 'Indiana Jones' title will be exclusive to Xbox and PC, telling the court that a multi-console contract was amended after Bethesda's acquisition by Microsoft.

During questioning, he also said it would be a day one release on Xbox Games Pass.