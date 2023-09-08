'Starfield' has already become the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time.

The action role-playing game - which was developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks - has already surpassed six million players.

In a post on X - which was formerly known as Twitter - 'Starfield' said: "As of this morning, #Starfield [stars emoji] has already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time. (sic)"

Bethesda has already enjoyed huge success with 'Starfield' - which was released earlier this month - and the company is reportedly planning to launch an 'Indiana Jones' game in 2024.

Bethesda's Todd Howard has also discussed how the hit film franchise might work as a video game series.

He said: "It can be brought to video games in a unique way. The game is obviously: you're exploring stuff. It's about him.

"So if you're playing the game, how do you feel that you are indeed playing versus just watching?"

Todd has also confirmed that the 'Indiana Jones' title will be exclusive to Xbox and PC, adding that a multi-console contract was amended after Bethesda's acquisition by Microsoft.

The much-anticipated game is also set to be a day one release on Xbox Games Pass.