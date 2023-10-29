Former Bethesda design director Bruce Nesmith has suggested 'The Elder Scrolls 6' will use the same levelling up and progression system as its predecessor 'Skyrim'.

The developer is said to be going to take what's already established and make it even better.

That's according to the lead designer on 'Skyrim' and senior designer of 'Starfield', who quit Bethesda in 2021, but believes there will still be much of his own stamp continuing into the next instalment of the popular role-playing game, including the same magic system.

Nesmith told MinnMax: "What will probably come through, because you can see it in the history of the game, is things that were developed in Oblivion and in Skyrim will be further developed in The Elder Scrolls 6. I don’t know what they will be, but you will find my fingerprints on many of those things."

However, the new director, Todd Howard, might have other ideas underway.

Recently leaked documents suggested 'The Elder Scrolls 6' won't be released on PS5 and won't be out until 2026 or later.

The document obtained by Axios reporter Stephen Totilo was from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Microsoft's trial over its since-completed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and the title was listed for the Xbox and PC only.

In an accompanying post on X, Totilo pointed out: "From Microsoft's responses in the FTC vs. Microsoft case. Elder Scrolls VI listed here as Xbox and PC and releasing 2026 or later.

"During testimony at the hearing, Xbox's Phil Spencer went on to say the game was at least five years out and platforms were technically TBD."

Back in 2021, Spencer insisted having 'The Elder Scrolls 6' as an Xbox exclusive wasn't "about punishing any other platform".

Microsoft's gaming boss weighed in on the tech giant's acquisition of Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media in 2020, and noted he expects the upcoming game to be available on Xbox and PC only, just like 'Starfield'.

He told GQ magazine at the time: "It's not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow.

"But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have.

"And that would be true when I think about 'Elder Scrolls 6'. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."

Meanwhile, the Xbox chief insisted his "ultimate goal" for the RPG series always remains the same.

He added: "I do this weird exercise that I like. You go back and you read a review of the first 'Elder Scrolls'. And then you read The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion's, then you read The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim's.

"You black out a couple things. And they read the same. 'You've stepped out and oh my gosh, it feels so real.' People change. Technology changes.

"But the ultimate goal is still to make it so that, when you boot the game up, you feel like you've been transported."