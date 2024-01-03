Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are still "best friends".

The former couple - who have Sebastian, ten, together - split in 2014, but they've managed to develop a healthy co-parenting relationship over the years.

In a clip from her upcoming appearance on 'Tamron Hall' - which has been shared with PEOPLE - Amber explains: "I think that me and Wiz are so, best friends now, that - we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parent."

Amber - who also has Slash, four, with Alexander 'AE' Edwards - subsequently revealed that she's happily single at the moment.

The 40-year-old model - who previously dated Kanye West - shared: "Right now, I love myself. I love my kids. I’m not thinking about no man, Tamron. Not right now."

Amber explained that she enjoys the freedoms that come with being single.

She said: "Having my own schedule. Not worrying about what anyone else is doing. Waiting for a text message. Not having to send a good night text when I don’t feel like it. Not worrying about what they ate today or what they didn’t eat - I don’t have time! I’m worrying about what I wanna eat."

In 2023, Amber claimed that she wants to be single for the "rest of [her] life".

The model said on the 'Sofia with an F' podcast: "I wanna be single for the rest of my life.

"I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex ... It's so gross. I don't want it."