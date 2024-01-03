I've got no expectations of Grammy success, says Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha has "no expectations" of Grammy success.

The 34-year-old singer has been nominated for the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy alongside David Guetta for 'One in a Million' - but after previously missing out on a gong, Bebe is refusing to get carried away.

She told PEOPLE: "I got really bummed out. I told myself, 'If I do not win for 'Meant to Be', I really do not think I'll ever win a Grammy for anything else.'

"Ever since then, what I'm trying to get to is having no expectations."

Despite this, Bebe is thrilled to have been nominated for a Grammy.

The singer also feels that she has a "very special connection" with David.

Bebe - who previously earned a Grammy nomination for 'I'm Good (Blue)', her 2022 collaboration with David - shared: "Every time I'm nominated, it's kind of a pinch-me moment. It shows that he and I really do have a very special connection, musically."

Bebe and David, 56, have been working together for years.

And the singer has recalled feeling "really nervous" ahead of their first-ever meeting.

Bebe said: "I remember being really nervous.

"I got in, and he played me an idea, and he said, 'I have this song that I worked on with Ester Dean, and I'm missing a pre-hook or a hook.' And I was like, 'Say less'. David walked in 30 minutes later, ['Hey Mama'] was done, and he was going crazy. It was a very surreal moment."

Meanwhile, Bebe previously revealed that she still "celebrated" after missing out on a Grammy.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2023, she said: "When I got nominated for the Grammy, my brother showed up that night. Obviously I didn't win, but he was like, 'I wanted to show up anyway just in case,' and we still celebrated. It was such a fun moment."

