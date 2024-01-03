Brooke Hogan waited to find her "soulmate" before getting married.

The 35-year-old reality star - whose father is WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan - secretly tied the knot with hockey player Steven Olesky almost two years ago but only recently revealed the news.

Speaking to TMZ, she said: "I am 35, I waited quite a while actually to do it, I didn't just jump into it. There's been so much heartbreak and I had to be sure that I'm with the right person so I really waited to find what feels like my soulmate."

Explaining why they waited to share the news, Brooke added: "I was never really a big fame person even though we did reality TV and we had that whole life, I'm really more like a hermit crab.

"We asked people to try to respect our privacy because I've been through so much in my life. I was like, the one thing that feels like it's so untouched and pure, I don't want to let the claws of fame into it. So I was like, 'if you can keep it a secret guys, that would be really nice'. It was nice to have a little bit of that privacy for a while.

"If you really want to keep something private, you can. It's definitely not easy but we're not living in the heart of Hollywood and we're keeping ourselves to ourselves."

Brooke announced the marriage by sharing some pictures on Instagram and wrote: "A rare sighting of the husband.

"We like to keep to ourselves, but somehow the news is out.

"So here he is, people: The kindest, sweetest [man] you'll ever meet. I'm really lucky. God did me a solid on this one.

"Thank you for all the kind words of celebration and encouragement. We feel so blessed. Thank you for being kind.

"Now back to our regularly scheduled privacy."

The 37-year-old sportsman replied to his wife's post and revealed how much he has learned from her.

He commented: "You have taught me so much on what 'real' means and what truly matters in life. I love you!"

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he added: "I value privacy on a deep level, but I guess some secrets are just too amazing to hide forever.

"Somehow the news got out, so I just wanted to thank everyone for the love and support. Especially the journalists who chose positivity and kindness."

Last month, TMZ reported the couple got married in June 2022 in an intimate ceremony featuring just the two of them in Florida.

The 'Hogan Knows Best' star revealed her wedding news just months after her dad Hulk tied the knot with his 45-year-old partner Sky Daily.

Brooke decided not to attend the ceremony in September 2023, explaining she had chosen to "create some distance between myself and my family".

She added on Instagram: "I am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well."