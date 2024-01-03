Tess Daly keeps her skincare routine "dead basic".

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' host has opened up on how she looks after her complexion, and while she uses Ultherapy - which is a non-surgical skin tightening and lifting treatment - she tries to stick to a couple of simple rules.

She told Notebook magazine: "My routine is dead basic. Taking makeup off and putting moisturiser on. I wouldn't go to bed without moisturiser.

"I have pretty dry skin and everything dries out even more in the winter. The heating sucks it all out of our skin, so I like to keep the room quite cool while I sleep.

"I also love trying different products and they don't have to be the most expensive ones to work.

"What it boils down to is keeping it clean and moisturised. Then you've got a good canvas to work with."

The 54-year-old star is "big into gut health", noting she always has a bag of sunflower seeds in the cupboard at home.

She added: "I sprinkle them over yoghurt, cereal, porridge - that little bit of fibre helps keep your digestive system in peak condition and you'll feel less sluggish after a meal."

However, Tess strives for a balance, noting she still enjoys a "glass of wine with a Sunday roast at the weekend", while she works out for "less than an hour a day" twice a week.

She said: "It sounds silly, because I just do a few minutes here and there, but it culminates and makes me feel like I've done something good for myself.

"Small healthy habits are easier to maintain."